  • Jordan May and Ivar Slengesol
May is a senior analyst for Nordics &amp; British Isles. Slengesol is VP head of research, TGS | 4C
Opinion

Judgment day for Norway: Elections secured short-term offshore wind continuity – but failed lease round will threaten targets

If Utsira Nord does not receive a minimum of two qualified applicants, the lease round will be cancelled or sent back to the drawing board. A failed lease round could be threatening to the Gahr Støre government’s targets, due to the negative market signal during a key timeframe of Norway’s energy transition, according to Ivar Slengesol and Jordan May.
Published 15 September 2025, 06:18Updated 15 September 2025, 15:37