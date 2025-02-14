Davide Ghilotti
Acting breaking news and engagement editor at Upstream
Opinion

BP is ripe for change – but can its leaders deliver?

OPINION | Markets want petroleum put back into BP, now it's down to the C-suite to convince, writes Davide Ghilotti

Investors and market watchers have been longing for a change of direction at BP with a return of focus to the core business of oil and gas, after the renewables pivot the company has pursued in recent years proved unsuccessful.
Investors and market watchers have been longing for a change of direction at BP with a return of focus to the core business of oil and gas, after the renewables pivot the company has pursued in recent years proved unsuccessful.Photo: UPSTREAM/RYTIS DAUKANTAS
Published 14 February 2025, 14:36Updated 14 February 2025, 14:36
BPEurope