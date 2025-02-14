BP is ripe for change – but can its leaders deliver?

Davide GhilottiActing breaking news and engagement editor at UpstreamFollow meOpinionBP is ripe for change – but can its leaders deliver?OPINION | Markets want petroleum put back into BP, now it's down to the C-suite to convince, writes Davide GhilottiInvestors and market watchers have been longing for a change of direction at BP with a return of focus to the core business of oil and gas, after the renewables pivot the company has pursued in recent years proved unsuccessful.Photo: UPSTREAM/RYTIS DAUKANTAS