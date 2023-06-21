US energy storage additions in the first quarter plunged 26% from a year earlier as developers struggled with project interconnection and supply chain challenges, according to a recent report by the American Clean Power Association (ACP) and Wood Mackenzie.

Grid-scale fared even worse with the largest market segment declining 33% to 1.55GW from the initial three months of 2022. Additions also declined 21% to 554MW from fourth quarter last year, the first consecutive quarterly decline here since 2015 when installations were much smaller in volume and more unpredictable.