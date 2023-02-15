Developer Eolian has closed investment for 200MW of single-site energy storage capacity in the US state of Texas, an industry first under the landmark climate law which enabled standalone utility-scale battery systems to qualify for the federal investment tax credit (ITC).

A fund managed by Churchill Stateside, a Florida real estate financial services group, provided the undisclosed sum of tax equity investment in the interconnected Madero and Ignacio energy storage stations under construction near the border with Mexico.

Together said by Eolian to represent the “world’s largest fully-merchant battery energy storage facility as measured by total deliverable energy”, the two projects are slated to ramp up to full commercial operations later this year.