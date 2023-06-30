The head of Shell’s renewables business, Thomas Brostrom, is leaving the supermajor after less than two years with the company and on the eve of a restructuring that effectively downgraded his position.

Brostrom first joined Shell as senior vice president of its Global Renewable Solutions business in 2021, under then-chief executive Ben Van Beurden.

Previously, he was chief executive for North America at offshore wind giant Orsted, a role he held for five years. His appointment was seen as evidence of ambitions of ploughing oil profits into clean energy businesses.