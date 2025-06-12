Huge cuts in Rystad offshore forecasts: Three challenges must be solved

MarketsHuge cuts in Rystad offshore forecasts: Three challenges must be solvedAnalyst predicts much lower offshore wind capacity by 2030 than previously expected‘This industry has gone through sort of a race to the bottom where developers have over/underbid each other. Now we get to reboot this market. It's not necessarily a bad thing that you get a more modest entrance into auctions,’ Magnus Naevestad, partner of Rystad Energy said at the North Sea Wind conference in Kristiansand, Norway, on Wednesday.Photo: Ole Petter PedersenOle Petter Pedersen