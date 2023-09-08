The UK’s latest renewable energy auction failed to award any offshore wind, in a major blow to the nation’s green policy ambitions that confirmed warnings by the industry that it was poised to flop.

The latest contract-for-difference (CfD) power deals awarded today (Friday) included 1.9GW of solar and about 1.5GW of onshore wind, but no fixed-bottom or floating offshore.

The industry had been warning for months that the terms on offer were insufficient for a sector facing massive cost and supply chain pressures since the last round, when 7GW of fixed-bottom offshore was given deals.