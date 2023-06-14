Swiss solar panel manufacturer Meyer Burger has threatened to halt a planned expansion of a German solar cell factory and instead boost US manufacturing further to take advantage of generous subsidies under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

The company is "considering to relocate such projects to the US... suitable buildings have already been found," a letter to Germany's finance ministry read, according to public broadcaster ZDF.

"If you go to the US today with a solar cell production, you receive tax credits paid in cash," Meyer Burger CEO Gunter Erfurt told the broadcaster.