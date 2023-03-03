What will be the world’s most powerful offshore trunklines are to be laid by Italy’s Prysian and Norway’s NKT under a €1.8bn ($1.9bn) deal finalised today (Friday) with European transmission system operator (TSO) TenneT, to link some 4GW of future offshore wind plant in the Dutch North Sea to the grid.

The EPCI (engineering, procurement, construction and installation) contract, which will involve ultra-high-capacity 525kV high voltage direct current (HVDC) cables in the technology’s maiden outing, will see the two contractors – supported by Deme Group – installed several hundred kilometres of line connecting five projects in the IJmuiden Ver Beta and Nederwiek zones to landing points at Maasvlakte, at the Port of Rotterdam, and Sloegebied in Zeeland.