One of the world’s biggest ever batteries could be built in Manchester, northern England, after planning permission was granted for the £750m ($963m) project.

Developer Carlton Power wants to build the battery energy storage scheme (BESS) at the Trafford Low Carbon Energy Park, near the Carrington training ground of Manchester United FC.

Carlton is billing the scheme as “the world’s largest BESS” so far, and while other projects around the world have made similar claims, at 1,040MW and 2,080MWh the Trafford project would certainly be up there.