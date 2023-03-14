Wind industry body WindEurope urged the EU’s Council and Parliament to back “balanced proposals” for a revised electricity market design unveiled by the European Commission today (Tuesday) and send a signal that the bloc is open for business in renewables.

The Commission claimed its proposed reforms will accelerate the roll-out of renewables and phase-out of gas across the EU, as well as helping to shield consumers from “future price spikes and potential market manipulation”.

Key revisions to EU rules under the proposals include moves designed to spur longer-term contracts with non-fossil production under arrangements such as power purchase agreements (PPAs).