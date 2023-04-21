The international wind industry will convene in Copenhagen next week when the WindEurope Annual Event 2023 opens its doors at a pivotal moment for the European sector – with Recharge reporting live at the heart of the action.

With an expected 10,000 participants, a high-level conference featuring key policymakers, business leaders and technology pioneers, and a huge exhibition, the Copenhagen event, running for three days from Tuesday, will help shape European wind power’s response to soaring demand for new capacity from the EU and national governments as they add energy security to the already pressing imperatives of climate action.

As official event news partner, Recharge will keep you up to speed with news, comment and analysis throughout the week with our dedicated Recharge Live hub – which is already up and running here – and special daily newsletters.

One of the topics high on the agenda in Copenhagen will be the rise and rise of floating wind as a key engine of the energy transition in Europe and beyond.

Delegates to Recharge’s 2023 Floating Wind Forum earlier this week gained an insight into the matrix of challenges and opportunities ahead for the floating sector thanks to high-level panel discussions featuring senior executives from the likes of Orsted, Corio Generation and Equinor, to name but a few. If you missed the event, a full replay can be viewed here.

The crucial role of sustainability and opportunities in new markets were among the issues tackled during the two-panel event, amid the background of an industry that is now announcing gigawatt-scale projects on a regular basis – just this week a JV of Hexicon and Mainstream unveiled plans for 2.25GW off Sweden.

Another main theme of the Recharge Floating Wind Forum was the need to gear-up industrialisation – and the week brought a heavyweight link-up dedicated to that objective between offshore wind giant Orsted and Spanish infrastructure group Acciona.

It took 15 years and spanned the terms of office of four US presidents, but the $3bn TransWest Express project advanced by companies owned by billionaire Philip Anschutz finally got the federal OK for its plan to shift massive amounts of wind power from Wyoming to California.

Read Recharge’s report on the long journey of a project that has come to symbolise the permitting roadblocks facing the US energy transition.