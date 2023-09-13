BP’s interim CEO Murray Auchincloss – tipped by some analysts as a contender for the role full-time – famously said offshore wind was the new upstream oil & gas.

Auchincloss, BP’s finance chief, was propelled into the BP hot seat on an interim basis after Bernard Looney abruptly resigned yesterday (Tuesday) over failure to disclose details of “personal relationships” with colleagues at the oil giant.

Looney’s departure will inevitably spark focus on who will replace him full time and the implications of a new CEO for BP’s energy transition agenda, which included some of the biggest renewable energy targets of any fossil player and a major push into offshore wind.