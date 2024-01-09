Germany’s already fragmented political landscape became even more complicated this week with the launch of a new party called Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW), named after a best-selling author of political books and popular talk-show queen.

After stirring up trouble in the smallish radical Left Party for years, which she claims has lost its way by focusing too much on ‘gender and lifestyle politics’ as well as favouring unlimited immigration, the charismatic Wagenknecht has now founded a spin-off that according to recent opinion polls has the potential to garner between 12% and 27% of the German vote.