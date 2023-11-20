Javier Milei, the hardline economic liberal who won Argentina’s presidential run-off vote on Sunday, is a climate sceptic who has threatened to do away with the country’s ministry for the environment and sustainable development – but his promise to unleash private sector investment could offer opportunities for renewables too.

Discontent about the effects of soaring inflation and runaway depreciation of the Argentine peso carried Milei to victory on Sunday, as his rival, economy minister Sergio Massa, trailed with 44% of the votes cast.