German utility giant and global green power player RWE saw profits increase sharply in the first quarter as it piled on more renewables capacity.

RWE operating profits (adjusted Ebitda) ballooned to €2.8bn ($3bn) from a year-earlier €613m, buoyed by gas generation and comparison with Russia-adjusted figures last time. Adjusted net profit for the first three months hit €1.67bn from just €2m last time.

While profits grew at offshore wind, the hydro/biomass/gas operation, and the trading arm, onshore wind and solar earnings fell due to lower power prices.