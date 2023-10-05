Even as most attention focuses on the woes of its fledgling offshore wind sector, a week long share price dive for green giant NextEra Energy and its 'yieldco' NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) has put into sharp focus the pressures facing the entire US renewable energy industry.

The market sell-off of NextEra Energy’s stock continued on Thursday after the US renewable energy powerhouse announced its publicly-traded yieldco subsidiary had slashed dividend expectations in half, citing higher interest rates as the main reason.