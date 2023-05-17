The developer advancing one of Asia’s largest offshore wind projects in Vietnam said approval of long-awaited national energy plan “provides a clear framework of intent” to advance wind at sea.

After several years of debate over multiple draft versions, the Vietnamese government this week signed off its latest National Power Development Plan, known as PDP8, which sets targets for its energy sector to 2030 and longer term priorities for mid-century.

An offshore wind target of 6GW by the end of the decade – slightly below the 7GW seen in earlier versions – was seen as crucial for developers seeking to move forward projects in what is considered one of Asia’s most promising markets for the sector.