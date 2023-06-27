Germany’s federal grids agency (BNetzA) expects the much-needed expansion of the country’s high-voltage power network to progress faster in coming years, with permits for thousands of kilometres of new power lines finally being granted.

The sluggish expansion of the power grid had been one of the main reasons for a slow-down in particular of Germany’s offshore wind build-out as large volumes of wind power from coastal regions in the country’s North couldn’t be transported to population and industry centres to the South.