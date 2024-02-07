The US Department of Energy (DoE) released a tender for up to $1.2bn for the second round of its Transmission Facilitation Programme (TFP) aimed at spearheading investment in new infrastructure and enable delivery of massive volumes of clean energy expected in the coming years.

Renewable energy installations are already surging on generous tax credits in the landmark Inflation Reduction Act and other legislation, but an aged and insufficient power grid is a major bottleneck in bringing those assets online.