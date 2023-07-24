The US will achieve more greenhouse gas emission reductions in power generation than any other sector by 2035, but not enough to attain President Joe Biden’s net-zero electric grid target, according to a report by Rhodium Group released Thursday.

The independent research group modeled three emissions scenarios – low, mid, and high - that factor in the nation’s landmark 2022 climate law which for power generation, eliminated cost competitiveness as a primary barrier to clean energy deployment.

These scenarios reflect uncertainty around future fossil fuel prices, economic growth, and clean energy technology costs.