The US has 36 high-voltage electric transmission projects that are ready to begin near-term construction and could interconnect around 187GW of solar and wind generation resource, an 87% increase from the country’s present renewable energy capacity, advisory firm Grid Strategies said in a new report.

The projects identified in the paper would add 10,000 miles (16,093 km) and 132GW of transmission capacity to America’s electric grid, which contains 240,000 miles of power lines that operate at 230kV and above, according to Ready-to-Go