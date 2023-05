US-based energy group AES set out its stall to become one of the world’s fastest-growing renewables businesses with plans to add 25-30GW through to 2027.

AES, whose interests include US and South American green power assets and utilities, said the expansion would triple its renewables base as it pursues a coal exit by 2025.

The plan will be outlined on Monday in a strategic update to investors by the Virginia-based energy group.