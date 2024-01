US battery storage capacity is expected to nearly double over the course of this year if developers bring all new planned systems online, according to a government agency.

The Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported on Tuesday that planned and currently operational US utility-scale battery capacity totalled around 16GW at the end of 2023.

Developers plan to add another 15GW in 2024, it said, which would increase capacity by 89% if this is all brought online.