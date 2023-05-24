The United Arab Emirates faced calls from US and EU lawmakers to remove Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber as president of COP28, amid claims that his leadership of the climate summit was fatally compromised by his position as CEO of Abu Dhabi state oil company Adnoc.

More than 100 members of the US Congress and European Parliament claimed in a letter to UN and national leaders that Al Jaber’s role could “undermine negotiations” at the summit in Dubai in November, and open the way for the oil & gas industry to “exert undue influence”.