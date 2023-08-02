A Noble prizewinner backed by major Japanese investors has joined the race to develop grid-ready nuclear fusion power.

Blue Laser Fusion (BLF) co-founded by Shuji Nakamura has just raised $25m in a first funding round as it bids to advance its proprietary laser-based fusion technology to build a commercial-ready reactor by 2030, with eventual plans for a 1GW system.

Nakamura – who won the Nobel prize for physics in 2014 and is professor of physics at the University of California, Santa Barbara – said BLF’s technology will use a “safe” non-radioactive hydrogen-boron fuel to achieve the reaction at the heart of the fusion process, which aims to harness the same processes that power the sun to produce unlimited, on-demand, zero-carbon energy (see panel).

Nakamura and others founded BLF last year and said the funds would be used to advance R&D by the company in California and Japan.

The funding round saw BLF attract backing from heavyweight Japanese investment groups JAFCO and SPARX, the latter itself backed by Toyota Motor and Mitsui.

"Fusion is the ultimate energy source, and its successful commercialisation will be a huge leap towards achieving clean and abundant energy for everyone," said Keisuke Miyoshi, CEO of JAFCO.

BLF joins a clutch of commercial fusion start-ups working in parallel to the scientific community’s efforts to make the energy source viable.

Despite the technology’s potential, its own industry association warned recently that it needs major new sources of funding to bridge an investment ‘valley of death’ that could stymie efforts to bring commercial-scale projects to market.