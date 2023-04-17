The UK today (Monday) said it could add “non-price” elements to its flagship contracts-for-difference (CfD) auction scheme for renewable energy, in what would be a shift from the cost-only model that has driven down green power tariffs but raised fears for the viability of projects and supply chains.

Britain’s minister for energy security and net zero Graham Stuart said his department will start consultations over including in future auctions factors such as “supply chain sustainability, addressing skills gaps, innovation and enabling system and grid flexibility and operability” when projects bid for CfDs, which offer guaranteed deals for power for 15 years in the case of offshore wind.