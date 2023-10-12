The UK’s green energy ambitions have been given a $12.3bn shot in the arm as its government strikes a deal with Marubeni Corporation that will see the Japanese trading house and its partners invest in floating wind and other renewables projects.

The UK government and Marubeni signed the memorandum of understanding in Tokyo yesterday (Wednesday).

The signing ceremony was attended by the UK's ambassador to Japan, Julia Longbottom, the UK's minister of business and trade Lord Dominic Johnson, and the chief operating officer of Marubeni's power division, Satoru Harada.