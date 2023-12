The pipeline of energy storage projects in the UK has jumped by two-thirds over the last year, according to a RenewableUK report.

Energy storage projects which are operational, under construction, consented or being planned have increased from 50.3GW a year ago to 84.8GW now.

That is an increase of 34.5GW, or 68.6%.

Energy storage facilities will be crucial as the UK targets a net zero grid by 2035 through a massive ramp-up of renewable energy projects – including 50GW of offshore wind by 2030.