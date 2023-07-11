Expanding renewable generation on the scale that the UK needs to help meet its climate targets will require urgent market and regulatory reform, while the country could still face the risk of severe curtailments due to congestion or limitations in transmission capacity, according to a study by power technology group GE Vernova.

The GE Vernova analysis examines three different energy generation and transmission investment scenarios and models pathways considering the build-out of renewables, nuclear, storage and lower-carbon thermal generation across the UK, which aims to decarbonise its electricity system as soon as 2035.