The UK government was slammed by a renewable energy industry body for giving windfall tax concessions to the oil & gas sector while rules for green sources remained unchanged.

The Association for Renewable Energy and Clean Technology, known as the REA, said plans to ease Britain’s Energy Profits Levy on fossil producers when prices fall to ‘normal’ levels again ignored parallel windfall charges on renewable generators.

Mark Sommerfield, the REA’s head of power and flexibility, said: “Once again, the Government are focusing tax cuts on fossil fuel producers, while the equivalent windfall tax on renewables, called the Electricity Generator Levy (EGL), remains unchanged.