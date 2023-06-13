The founding head of Britain’s pioneering Green Investment Bank (GIB) claimed the $1.5bn climate-focused fund he now helps lead can have the same impact in the toughest-to-decarbonise areas of the energy transition as the pioneering UK body had in offshore wind a decade ago.

Shaun Kingsbury, chief investment officer of Just Climate, said sectors such as steel production, heavy transportation and heating face similar challenges to wind at sea in its early days in Europe, when the UK GIB was set up to help bolster confidence with targeted backing for projects.