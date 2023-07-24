An environmental law group with a small activist shareholding in Shell has failed to convince a London court to hear a claim that the company's directors had failed to align with domestic and international climate change commitments and should be made personally liable.

Climate campaign group ClientEarth said it will appeal the High Court ruling that dismissed its claims against the London-headquartered oil and gas giant.

ClientEarth filed its case against Shell’s board of directors last February, claiming management had failed to align the company with international and domestic climate change commitments was thus in breach of its legal duties to shareholders.