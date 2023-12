The 1.4GW Viking Link electricity interconnector became operational between the UK and Denmark today (Friday), heralding the start-up on what the two countries grid system operators are describing as the world's longest land and subsea link of its kind.

The £1.7bn ($2.16m) link— a joint venture between National Grid and Danish System Operator, Energinet — stretches 475 miles (764km) between the Bicker Fen substation in Lincolnshire, UK, with Revsing substation in southern Jutland, Denmark.