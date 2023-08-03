The UK has boosted the funding available for its current round of renewable energy auctions following warnings that the tender could flop without more support.

The total funding available for the UK’s fifth round of contract-for-difference (CfD) awards, known as AR5, rises to £227m ($288m) from a previous £205m.

The ‘pot’ of funding for established technologies – which includes fixed-bottom offshore wind – sees a £20m increase to £190m, while the emerging technologies budget for sectors including floating wind, rises by £2m to £37m.