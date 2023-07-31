UAE renewables group Masdar has teamed up with a construction firm to develop 2GW of renewable energy in Malaysia amid a wider Asian expansion.

Abu Dhabi-based Masdar today announced signing a memorandum of understanding with Malaysia’s Citaglobal to develop a range of renewable energy projects.

These will include solar and wind farms, battery storage facilities and other renewables technologies, with an aim of helping Malaysia reach its goal of becoming net zero by 2050.

The projects will be developed in the state of Pahang, a mountainous region largely covered by dense jungle.