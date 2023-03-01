Germany energy group Uniper has named Michael Lewis, currently boss of E.ON UK, as its new CEO.

An engineer by background, Lewis has held the top post at E.ON UK for over five years. He first came into the energy industry in 1995 as an environmental engineer with Powergen.

E.ON group CEO Leonhard Birnbaum sai: “We know that Uniper has made an excellent choice in [hiring Lewis]. At the same time, we regret that Michael plans to leave E.ON.

“We are currently in constructive discussions with Uniper to reach an agreement on a suitable transition date.”

Succession planning is underway at E.ON, said Birnbaum: “Until the transition is ensured, Michael Lewis will continue to lead the business of E.ON UK unchanged.”

Düsseldorf-headquartered Uniper was formed by the split-out of E.ON's fossil fuel assets into a separate company that began operating in January 2016.

Lewis was one of the original members of the Recharge Thought Leaders, a group set up in 2014.