US industry pacesetter NextEra Energy Resources expects to place into service 32.7GW to 41.8GW of solar, wind, and battery storage capacity over the next four years, underpinned by the landmark climate law whose federal incentives will further amplify the cost advantage and market demand for renewables.

“To put these numbers into context, just executing at the low-end of our new development expectations through 2026 would more than double the size of our current renewables and storage operating portfolio, which took us more than 20 years to complete,” said John Ketchum, CEO of parent NextEra Energy.