Toyota Tsusho has swooped to take control of SB Energy – the renewables group set up by billionaire Masayoshi Son after the Fukushima disaster – creating a beefed-up force in Asian green power.

Toyota Tsusho, part of the Toyota Group best known for the automotive giant, will take an 85% share of SB Energy under a deal with telecoms giant SoftBank Group, which has been suffering heavy losses and will retain the balance. Financial terms were not disclosed.

SoftBank’s billionaire founder and CEO Masayoshi Son set up SB Energy to promote renewables in the wake of the 2011 Fukushima earthquake and nuclear catastrophe in a move he said would help Japan make a new start with clean energy.