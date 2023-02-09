Toyota Tsusho has swooped to take control of SB Energy – the renewables group set up by billionaire Masayoshi Son after the Fukushima disaster – creating a beefed-up force in Asian green power.

Toyota Tsusho, part of the Toyota Group best known for the automotive giant, will take an 85% share of SB Energy under a deal with telecoms giant SoftBank Group, which has been suffering heavy losses and will retain the balance. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Japanese giant backs 'energy storage tower' pioneer with $110m
 Read more

SoftBank’s billionaire founder and CEO Masayoshi Son set up SB Energy to promote renewables in the wake of the 2011 Fukushima earthquake and nuclear catastrophe in a move he said would help Japan make a new start with clean energy.