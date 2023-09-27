TotalEnergies, headed by chief executive Patrick Pouyanne, aims to increase its oil and gas production by between 2% and 3% each year over the next five years, predominantly in the form of liquefied natural gas, based on “its rich low cost, low emission” upstream portfolio.

Unveiling its new strategy today in New York, the French supermajor said it will develop “a top-tier pipeline” of LNG projects — which include Qatar North Field Expansion, Papua LNG, ECA LNG and Rio Grande in US and Mozambique LNG — while leveraging its competitive advantage with leading positions in Europe regasification and in US exports.