TotalEnergies has teamed up with India’s Adani Group on a gigawatt of green projects after their relationship was rocked by fraud allegations earlier this year on a busy day for the French oil giant that also saw it pair with a European player to develop 4GW of wind and solar.

TotalEnergies and Adani Green Energy separately announced today (Wednesday) that they have signed an agreement to create a new 50-50 joint venture with a 1,050MW portfolio.

The portfolio includes a mix of operational (300 MW), under construction (500 MW) and under development (250MW) wind and solar projects.