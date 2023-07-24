French oil and gas major TotalEnergies has signed an agreement with Turkey’s Ronesans group aimed at pursuing renewables projects through a joint venture company.

Ronesans Enerji, which will be 50% owned by TotalEnergies, currently operates a portfolio of 166MW hydro assets and has a pipeline of more than 700MW of wind, solar photovoltaic, and battery storage. The Ronesan group's energy unit is already pursuing an ambition of hosting 2GW of renewable energy by 2028.

In its statement on the agreement, TotalEnergies said the joint venture is aimed at developing renewable projects in Turkey’s “liberalised growing electricity market”.