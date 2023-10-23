New Chinese export restrictions on one of the most critical minerals for the energy transition can spur an effective business response, according to two Western producers of natural graphite.

Customs authorities in Beijing announced on Friday that the country will require special export permits for three grades of graphite from 1 December, on grounds of “safeguarding national security interests”.

China produces the vast majority of the world’s natural graphite currently used for anodes in lithium-ion batteries — and was also responsible for almost 70% of the world’s synthetic graphite last year, according to Benchmark Mineral Intelligence — but US-led restrictions on technology sales to Chinese companies have led to a ratcheting up of geopolitical tensions in recent months, and a...