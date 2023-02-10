Have Europe’s oil giants reignited a burning passion for fossil fuels and felt their love for renewables cool?

February’s round of annual results from the likes of Shell, BP and Equinor made a sharp contrast from recent years when the last thing a supermajor’s CEO wanted to talk about was oil & gas, while investments in sectors such as offshore wind dominated the agenda.

This week BP came under particular scrutiny when it announced record $27bn profits and said it will produce more oil and gas for longer than previously expected – a shift of emphasis investors seemed to cheer.

For the clean energy sector, the question was whether a renewed focus on hydrocarbons meant a retreat from renewables that look poorer value for investment dollars.

In BP’s case, the supermajor’s renewable energy chief Anja-Isabel Dotzenrath was adamant that despite their lower returns, stakes in sectors such as offshore wind and its ‘green electrons’ offer “critical control points” over extended value chains in areas such as hydrogen and EV charging.

In an exclusive interview with Recharge, Dotzenrath stressed that BP’s focus in future will be on large-scale projects which offer that integration potential – not “two wind turbines with a feed-in tariff in Germany”.

Article continues below the advert

With the performance of Equinor’s renewables investmentsalso under the spotlight, TotalEnergies pausing plans for a major green partnership with India’s troubled Adani Group and Shell the subject of a landmark complaint over alleged ‘greenwashing’ in connection with its renewable energy spending, the spotlight on oil’s big guns won’t be turned off any time soon.

One of the areas of renewables where Big Oil is tipped to make a particular impact is floating wind, a sector that was the subject of a flurry of Recharge coverage this week.

The EU’s FloatGen flagship reminded us just why floating holds so much promise as it ran at maximum power almost 60% of the time through the last three months – much higher than conventional bottom-fixed turbines.

Off Japan, one of floating wind’s spiritual homes, Tokyo Gas announced it would be leading a pilot project using Principle Power platforms into the water – not far from the country's now-decommissioned Fukushima demonstrator and just offshore of the site of the nuclear disaster in 2011.

The potential of floating wind to power a ‘just transition’ in conjunction with green hydrogen was on the mind of Aquaterra Energy director Anne Haase in an opinion article for Recharge.

The week also brought news of more funding for one of floating’s most eye-catching new breed of contenders, Wind Catching Systems' eponymous multi-rotor concept, and analysis of some of the challenges the fledgling industry could face in California, where analysts told Recharge it faces a battle with “bananas and cars” to secure port space.