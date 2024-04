Swedish developer Landinfra Energy has entered into an equity deal with two infrastructure funds managed by France-based Eiffel Investment Group for the joint development of a 1.8GW renewables pipeline in Sweden.

The portfolio is made up of 1.35GW in solar sites and 300MW of wind power, both to be developed in conjunction with energy storage.

Assets are described as in the development phase and include an additional 150MW in standalone energy storage projects.