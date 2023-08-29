Spanish investment firm Asterion Industrial Partners has bought Steag and plans to transform the coal power generator based in Germany’s industrial heartland – the Ruhr area – into a relevant European green power player.

Asterion acquired the utility from a consortium representing the municipal power utilities of the cities of Dortmund, Duisburg, Bochum, Essen, Oberhausen, and Dinslaken for €2.6bn ($2.8bn), which had insisted on a take-over of the whole company.

That includes Steag Power, which provides about 5% of Germany’s electricity through coal-powered generation, as well as the Iqony unit that has a portfolio of solar, wind, geothermal and hydrogen projects.