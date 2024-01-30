Spanish renewables fund Qualitas Energy has returned to the US by purchasing local developer Heelstone, which owns a 20GW pipeline of projects.

Qualitas announced today (Tuesday) that it had reached a deal to buy Heelstone Renewable Energy from funds and other accounts overseen by investment manager Ares Management.

Details of the terms were not revealed, but Qualitas said the transaction will be carried out through Q-Energy V, “one of the largest renewable energy funds in Europe”, with assets of €2.4bn