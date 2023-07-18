Butterfly-shaped satellites made on the Moon could one day beam “cost competitive” gigawatt-scale solar energy back to Earth, according to a futuristic study of space-based energy prepared for the European Space Agency (ESA).

The study by Swiss company Astrostrom initially proposes producing a kilometre-wide satellite that would be manufactured on the lunar surface before being launched into the Moon’s orbit.

The satellite would yield a continuous 23MW stream of energy for future lunar activities, including crewed bases, while also serving as a “gateway between Earth and Moon operations,” said ESA.

Following a call for ideas on how to realise space-based solar generation, ESA has invited various European players to submit full feasibility studies on their proposals. This work is being used to inform the agency's Solaris initiative, launched late last year to establish the viability of space-based solar.

ESA is one of many organisations and space agencies conducting research in this area. In June, scientists in California claimed to have achieved the first ever transmission of solar power from space to Earth. Weeks later, the UK government announced £4.5m funding for Cambridge and other universities and a clutch of high-tech companies to develop such technology.

However, Solaris is said to be the first initiative laying out a practical pathway towards the ultimate goal of putting huge solar power-generating satellites in orbit. ESA says Solaris is preparing the ground for a possible decision in 2025 on a full development programme.

Solar energy can be gathered far more efficiently in space, where satellites have near-uninterrupted access to the sun’s light. The limiting factor had long been the cost of launching satellites, however this has dropped significantly in recent years – coinciding with the development of technology to beam energy from one location to another.

Astrostrom proposes a solar power satellite – the Greater Earth Lunar Power Station or “GE-LPS” – constructed mainly from lunar resources, including Moon-manufactured solar cells.

The satellite, taking inspiration from butterflies, would feature V-shaped solar panels with integrated antennas, deployed in a helix configuration. The solar panels themselves are based on “iron pyrite monograin-layer solar cells” produced on the Moon.

The iron and sulphur needed to produce iron pirate, more commonly known as fool’s gold, can be found on the lunar surface. ESA has said that each iron pirate crystal, just four hundredths of a millimetre in size, could then function as the light-absorbing layer of a tiny solar cell.

The satellite itself would also be inhabited. ESA says it would provide artificial gravity for adaptive health purposes and “potentially become an attractive tourist destination in its own right – as well as a prototype for further space settlements in cislunar space.”

“Launching large numbers of gigawatt-scale solar power satellites into orbit from the surface of the Earth would run into the problem of a lack of launch capacity as well as potentially significant atmospheric pollution,” said Sanjay Vijendran, the scientist leading the Solaris initiative.

“But once a concept like GE-LPS has proven the component manufacturing processes and assembly concept of a solar power satellite in lunar orbit, it can then be scaled up to produce further solar power satellites from lunar resources to serve Earth.”

Astrostrom claims producing its satellite would not require any technological breakthroughs. The processes for mining and refining ore, as well as the production of the satellites, are already in use on Earth and can be adapted to the lunar environment.

“Substantial engineering development” is needed. However, Astrostrom found that solar power satellites made on the Moon would not only be cheaper than comparable satellites developed on Earth, but that the electricity generated for Earth would also be “cost-competitive with any terrestrial power alternative”.