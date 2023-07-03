Global green giants Enel and Acciona are among those shortlisted to deliver a gigascale wind and solar project to power what’s being billed as one of the world’s largest vanadium mines.

Enel Green Power, Acciona Energia and a local tie-up between Origin Energy and Energy Estate were named as the three bidders currently in line to develop and operate up to 1GW of renewables at the Julia Creek vanadium and oil shale project in the Australian State of Queensland.

According to mining group QEM, Julia Creek represents one of the world’s biggest sources of vanadium, a critical mineral with a wide range of applications including novel energy storage technologies.