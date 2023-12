Shell will sell large stakes in two of its US renewable energy projects as part of its strategy to dilute its ownership of power assets.

The oil & gas supermajor agreed to sell a 60% interest in Brazos Wind, a 182MW wind farm in Texas, and 50% of its 180MW Madison Fields solar development project in Ohio.

The deal with investment group InfraRed Capital Partners is due to complete in early 2024, with financial terms not disclosed.